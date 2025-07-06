Turnkey Casino vs. White Label Casino: Which Solution Is Right for You?

Thinking of Starting an Online Casino? Here’s What You Need to Know First.

One of the biggest decisions you’ll face early on is choosing how to launch your platform. Two popular options dominate the market: white-label and turnkey casino solutions. Both can fast-track your entry into the iGaming industry—but they come with distinct levels of control, flexibility, and responsibility.

A white-label casino offers a faster, simplified route. It’s a fully managed solution with everything—games, payment systems, and licensing—already in place. You simply brand it as your own and start operating.

In contrast, a turnkey casino gives you greater autonomy. While the foundation is still provided, you have more room to customize the look, features, and business model to suit your vision.

So, how do you decide? It all depends on your budget, your desired level of involvement, and how much creative freedom you want in shaping your casino brand.

In this guide, we’ll break down the key differences, benefits, and considerations to help you choose the model that’s right for you. Let’s dive in.

What Is a White Label Casino?

A white label casino is a pre-made platform from a third-party vendor such as DSTGAMING. It comes with a gaming license, payment processing, customer support, and a range of casino games. Your primary task is to concentrate on branding, marketing, and player attraction.

Pros of White Label Casinos

Fast Setup – You can launch in weeks. No need to handle technical development, licensing, or regulatory approvals.

– You can launch in weeks. No need to handle technical development, licensing, or regulatory approvals. Lower Costs – Most infrastructure is provided, so upfront expenses are lower. You only cover branding, licensing, and operational fees.

– Most infrastructure is provided, so upfront expenses are lower. You only cover branding, licensing, and operational fees. Regulatory Compliance Handled – The provider takes care of all legal provisions, licensing, and anti-fraud management.

– The provider takes care of all legal provisions, licensing, and anti-fraud management. No Technical Headaches – Software updates, security, and maintenance are handled, so you don’t require an in-house IT department.

Cons of White Label Casinos

Limited Customization – You’re working within the provider’s system, so design and feature changes are restricted.

– You’re working within the provider’s system, so design and feature changes are restricted. Revenue Sharing – The provider takes a cut of your earnings, reducing long-term profits.

– The provider takes a cut of your earnings, reducing long-term profits. Less Control – Customer support, payments, and game management are handled externally, limiting your flexibility.

A white label casino is best for those who want a quick, low-cost entry into online gaming without dealing with complex regulations or technical work.

What Is a Turnkey Casino?

A turnkey casino is a complete, customizable platform. With a DSTGAMING turnkey solution, you get casino software, games, payment processing, and security features, but you own and manage everything. This gives you full control over branding, customer support, payment options, and marketing.

Pros of Turnkey Casinos

Full Control – You decide how your casino looks, operates, and grows. No restrictions on branding or customization.

– You decide how your casino looks, operates, and grows. No restrictions on branding or customization. Higher Profits – Since there’s no revenue-sharing, all earnings go directly to you.

– Since there’s no revenue-sharing, all earnings go directly to you. Custom Features – Include unique games, rewards schemes, or specific user experiences aligned with your vision.

– Include unique games, rewards schemes, or specific user experiences aligned with your vision. Flexible Payment Options – Select your own payment gateways, including cryptocurrencies, rather than using default options.

Cons of Turnkey Casinos

Higher Upfront Cost – You pay more initially because you’re building a fully independent casino.

– You pay more initially because you’re building a fully independent casino. Longer Setup Time – Customization and setup can take months before the casino is ready to launch.

– Customization and setup can take months before the casino is ready to launch. Regulatory Compliance – Unless you choose a fully licensed package, you’ll need to secure your own gaming license, which can be complex.

A turnkey casino is best for those who want total control, higher long-term profits, and a unique gaming platform built to their specifications.

Which Casino Solution Is Best for You?

The best choice depends on your business goals.

If you want a fast launch without handling technical or regulatory details, a white label casino is the better fit. It’s a lower-cost, lower-risk way to enter the iGaming market.

If you prefer full control and higher long-term profits, a turnkey casino lets you build and scale a unique gaming brand on your terms.

Both options have advantages. Your decision should be based on budget, growth plans, and how involved you want to be in daily operations. For detailed comparison check out our guide on turnkey vs. white label casinos.

