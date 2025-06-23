CasinoTopsOnline – an honest review of one of the oldest casino review communities

There are so many online casinos to choose from that I find it confusing to know which ones are worthwhile, and this is why sites such as CasinoTopsOnline have merit. These review sites are great for novices who know nothing about online casinos, or for more experienced users like me who need a little extra guidance on specific subjects.

I’ve spent time checking CasinoTopsOnline, which is one of the older review sites with a solid reputation. I digested the content, checked out the offers and delved into what this platform has to offer so you can potentially benefit from it too. You can read my findings below, with info on aspects like the quality of its written content, its accuracy and the team behind the site.

Context – why I used CasinoTopsOnline

Let’s start with a quick blast of context so you can understand why I used CasinoTopsOnline and took the time to review the site. Basically, I have been looking for new slots to play and wanted a reliable source of info about popular slots, and slots with a high RTP.

I’ve also been in the market for some new casinos to try as I’m getting bored of the current platforms. CasinoTopsOnline looked to be an excellent contender for this information, so I gave it a try and spent a heap of time reading the content and getting to know the website, and you can see my findings below.

CasinoTopsOnline review – what I found

For a TL;DR, CasinoTopsOnline is packed full with useful information that both new casino users and seasoned veterans like myself can benefit from. The reviews are detailed, the team is knowledgeable and the only drawback is a few minor formatting and site issues, such as a lack of images on some older content.

Website design – modern design and easy to use

I found the CasinoTopsOnline website to have a modern design, with simple navigation that is easy to use. The top menu has nice drop-down bars and the page categories are logically placed. I like that above this there is also a secondary nav that contains links to responsible gambling, the team and contact info.

The actual content of the pages is structured OK, and I like the use of multiple headings and clear breaks in the text, as it makes it easier to read. The long lists of casinos are a little annoying and I tend to scroll past these, but they can be useful if you just want a quick summary of a bonus, for example.

Loading times were fine on Google Chrome, which is notoriously power-hungry, and I tested the site on my Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone too – the layout is responsive, and I could still access all the pages easily and see the content with no issues.

Responsible gambling – decent promotion and tips

You can tell much about a review platform with how it tackles responsible gambling, and CasinoTopsOnline has a dedicated section. I like that they have a commitment to responsible gambling and that this entire section is fact-checked by Dr. Aaron Welner.

Also, if you click off the section, you get a pop-up asking if you really want to leave or if you need to read more – I’ve never seen this before and think it’s a simple but effective way to hold the attention of those who might potentially be vulnerable.

The responsible gambling tips are all sound and although I follow all of them anyway, they would be great for first-time online casino users to help manage their money and stay in control. There is also a responsible gambling support page that details a plethora of useful links to help sites, such as the National Council on Problem Gambling, for US players.

Team authenticity – knowledgeable with multiple disciplines covered

I always like to look at the team behind the writing of these review sites because this really helps you gauge its quality. It’s also a good idea to check the team section to see if you think the profiles are just made up!

The editorial team certainly appears real. I like that they specialize in different areas of online casinos. Giuseppe Faraone seems to be the main writer, with 900+ articles. I checked out his content and this guy clearly knows his stuff, and I believe that he is a casino industry veteran.

They all have LinkedIn profiles or other social media links, and I was impressed with the depth of their knowledge and the writing skill – they genuinely seem like experts in their field with a passion for this industry.

I like the “who are we” page, too, as it has full transparency and makes it clear about affiliate marketing, so readers are under no illusion. It’s nice to see the awards they have won and the quick facts about their experience, such as combined industry experience (50+ years!!).

Casino reviews – could do with more images

There are plenty of casino reviews and I generally find these more helpful than the generic casino type pages, such as the “best online casinos” or “new UK casinos”, that CasinoTopsOnline uses. I can see the merit of these pages, though, especially for new players who don’t really know what they are looking for.

The casino reviews are incredibly detailed and have all the info you need, and I like the opening sections that show a star rating, quick facts, and pros and cons – I can use this to make a quick decision about a casino and whether I want to read more.

Some of the reviews lacked images, though, and I’m not sure if this was just older pages that hadn’t been updated, because reviews like MrQ Casino had plenty of visual aids. The other casino pages and general info pages on payment types have value too, but from a personal perspective, I don’t really find them useful as I only use Visa payments anyway, which virtually every casino accepts.

Games sections – all the important game info included

I’m a gaming nerd and love slots so I found the games section interesting. I’m always on the lookout for new slot games or slots with a high RTP, so I found the best online slots guide great, and the author had some great picks that I have enjoyed playing, like Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead.

I like the use of tables in these guides so you can clearly see the important info like RTP, volatility and the software developer, and I think the individual game reviews are well written too. The bullet points at the top of the slot reviews, for example, showing the number of reels and paylines, are really useful.

I felt some of the slot reviews lacked a little detail and that sometimes one paragraph to describe the games didn’t really do them justice. The blackjack and roulette articles were decent, and I did get some useful tips from them, but I think I was expecting more in terms of gameplay advice or betting strategies, and neither of these articles had this.

Bonus guides – some of the offers were outdated

There is also a section specifically for bonuses and I found a range of articles relating to the main bonus types. I think the coverage here could be better and it would be nice to see guides on specific bonus types as opposed to generic articles that aim to cover all the bonus types in one chunk, as it can be a little difficult to digest.

However, as a slots fan, I found the Bonus Spins article particularly useful as this gave a complete guide on the different types of free spin offers and where to claim them. I like how the importance of the T&Cs is made clear, as is the info section on wagering requirements.

Generally, these bonus articles were really useful, and helped me find some decent options where I could claim offers for the types of games I like to play. I did find that some of the offers were outdated, though, or the links just took you to the casino homepage. Maybe I expected the links to take me directly to the offer page and that isn’t the intention.

A solid casino info site with plenty of accurate guides and articles

There is definitely room for improvement with CasinoTopsOnline, with a few minor issues such as some of the offers being out of date and some of the reviews lacking images, but other than that, I found the actual content of the articles to be factually correct and to offer real value.

I particularly like the games section with breakdowns of slots and blackjack, and I found the blackjack guide to be useful, while the slots articles were great in showing the RTP and volatility. The individual casino reviews are really useful and if you want info on a specific bonus type, you can find it.

The authenticity of the team and their experience also shone through in the quality of the writing, and I was in no doubt that the info I was digesting was valid and accurate.