Dall’Inghilterra: “Incontro tra Al-Hilal e agenti di Osimhen a Parigi”

By Giovanni Esposito
Continuano le voci che vedono Osimhen ad un passo dall’Al-Hilal. Secondo quanto riferito dal giornalista inglese Ben Jacobs, l’attaccante nigeriano potrebbe trasferirsi in Arabia ed accettare l’offerta dell’Al-Hilal.

 

“I dirigenti dell’Al-Hilal sono attualmente a Parigi e oggi terranno una riunione chiave con gli agenti di Victor Osimhen, una priorità fondamentale in vista del Mondiale per Club”.

