Dall’Inghilterra: “Incontro tra Al-Hilal e agenti di Osimhen a Parigi”

Continuano le voci che vedono Osimhen ad un passo dall’Al-Hilal. Secondo quanto riferito dal giornalista inglese Ben Jacobs, l’attaccante nigeriano potrebbe trasferirsi in Arabia ed accettare l’offerta dell’Al-Hilal.

“I dirigenti dell’Al-Hilal sono attualmente a Parigi e oggi terranno una riunione chiave con gli agenti di Victor Osimhen, una priorità fondamentale in vista del Mondiale per Club”.

Al-Hilal executives are currently in Paris and holding meetings today on three key topics:

– Victor Osimhen, a key priority to land ahead of the Club World Cup.

– Theo Hernandez, who still needs convincing but is another top target.

– And Aleksandar Mitrovic, who could leave… pic.twitter.com/BWFt9Msn4H

— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 3, 2025