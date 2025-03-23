Su X.comCalcioNews

I nazionali azzurri: tutte le gare odierne, gli orari e i napoletani in campo

By Giuseppe Sacco
Giornata corposa quella di oggi

ITALIA (MERET, BUONGIORNO, DI LORENZO, POLITANO, RASPADORI)
Uefa Nations League – League A – Playoff

23/03 ore 20.45: Germania-Italia (Rai 1)

SLOVACCHIA (LOBOTKA)
Uefa Nations League – League B/C – Retrocessione

23/03 ore 18.00: Slovenia-Slovacchia

BELGIO (LUKAKU)
Uefa Nations League – League A/B – Retrocessione

23/03 ore 20.45: Belgio-Ucraina

SCOZIA (GILMOUR, McTOMINAY)
Uefa Nations League – League A/B – Retrocessione

23/03 ore 18.00: Scozia-Grecia

KOSOVO (RRAHMANI)
Uefa Nations League – League B/C – Retrocessione
20/03 ore 20.45: Kosovo-Islanda
23/03 ore 18.00: Islanda-Kosovo

 

 

 

