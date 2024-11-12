NewsCalcio

I tredici azzurri in giro per il mondo tra amichevoli e gare ufficiali. Le date e gli orari

By Giuseppe Sacco
0

ITALIA (MERET, BUONGIORNO, DI LORENZO, RASPADORI)

Factory della Comunicazione

Uefa Nations League – League A

14/11 ore 20.45: Belgio-Italia (Rai 1)

17/11 ore 20.45: Italia-Francia (Rai 1)

 

SLOVACCHIA (LOBOTKA)

Uefa Nations League – League C

16/11 ore 20.45: Svezia-Slovacchia

19/11 ore 20.45: Slovacchia-Estonia

 

BELGIO (LUKAKU)

Uefa Nations League – League A

14/11 ore 20.45: Belgio-Italia (Rai 1)

17/11 ore 20.45: Israele-Belgio

 

SCOZIA (GILMOUR, McTOMINAY)

Uefa Nations League – League A

15/11 ore 20.45: Scozia-Croazia

18/11 ore 20.45: Polonia-Scozia

 

KOSOVO (RRAHMANI)

Uefa Nations League – League C

15/11 ore 20.45: Romania-Kosovo

18/11 ore 20.45: Kosovo-Lituania

 

KVARA (GEORGIA)

Uefa Nations League – League B

16/11 ore 18.00: Georgia-Ucraina

19/11 ore 20.45: Repubblica Ceca-Georgia

 

RAFA MARIN (SPAGNA U21)

Amichevoli nazionali

15/11 ore 18.30: Spagna U21-Inghilterra U21

19/11 ore 19.00: Spagna U21-Danimarca U21

 

OLIVERA (URUGUAY)

Mondiali 2026 – Qualificazione

16/11 ore 1.00: Uruguay-Colombia

20/11 ore 1.45: Brasile-Uruguay

 

ANGUISSA (CAMERUN)

African Nations Cup – Qualificazione

13/11 ore 14.00: Namibia-Camerun

19/11 ore 14.00: Camerun-Zimbabwe

Potrebbe piacerti anche
Calcio

Buongiorno ruba l’occhio, ma Rrahmani è tornato

Calcio

Calemme: “E’ più forte di Kim ad ha meno amnesie”

Calcio

La rivoluzione è partita dal basso blindando la difesa

News

Calvarese, ex arbitro: “Mi sono stufato di vedere addossata ogni responsabilità…

Lascia una risposta

L'indirizzo email non verrà pubblicato.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.