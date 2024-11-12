I tredici azzurri in giro per il mondo tra amichevoli e gare ufficiali. Le date e gli orari

ITALIA (MERET, BUONGIORNO, DI LORENZO, RASPADORI)
Uefa Nations League – League A
14/11 ore 20.45: Belgio-Italia (Rai 1)
17/11 ore 20.45: Italia-Francia (Rai 1)
SLOVACCHIA (LOBOTKA)
Uefa Nations League – League C
16/11 ore 20.45: Svezia-Slovacchia
19/11 ore 20.45: Slovacchia-Estonia
BELGIO (LUKAKU)
Uefa Nations League – League A
14/11 ore 20.45: Belgio-Italia (Rai 1)
17/11 ore 20.45: Israele-Belgio
SCOZIA (GILMOUR, McTOMINAY)
Uefa Nations League – League A
15/11 ore 20.45: Scozia-Croazia
18/11 ore 20.45: Polonia-Scozia
KOSOVO (RRAHMANI)
Uefa Nations League – League C
15/11 ore 20.45: Romania-Kosovo
18/11 ore 20.45: Kosovo-Lituania
KVARA (GEORGIA)
Uefa Nations League – League B
16/11 ore 18.00: Georgia-Ucraina
19/11 ore 20.45: Repubblica Ceca-Georgia
RAFA MARIN (SPAGNA U21)
Amichevoli nazionali
15/11 ore 18.30: Spagna U21-Inghilterra U21
19/11 ore 19.00: Spagna U21-Danimarca U21
OLIVERA (URUGUAY)
Mondiali 2026 – Qualificazione
16/11 ore 1.00: Uruguay-Colombia
20/11 ore 1.45: Brasile-Uruguay
ANGUISSA (CAMERUN)
African Nations Cup – Qualificazione
13/11 ore 14.00: Namibia-Camerun
19/11 ore 14.00: Camerun-Zimbabwe