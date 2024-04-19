CalcioNewsSlide

UFFICIALE – Ad Alessandro Sacco il Premio del 20° Oscar Campano “Pasquale D’Angelo” 2024

By Giuseppe Sacco
Ufficiale Premio assegnato e dedicato ad Alessandro Sacco per il “20mo Oscar Campano “Pasquale D’Angelo” 2024” .

 

Appuntamento per tutti  𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗘𝗗𝗜̀ 𝟮𝟵 𝗠𝗔𝗚𝗚𝗜𝗢 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 al ” Nathan 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗜”alle ore 20,00.

 

Via della Libertà 412, Villaricca, Italy

