UFFICIALE – Ad Alessandro Sacco il Premio del 20° Oscar Campano “Pasquale D’Angelo” 2024

Ufficiale Premio assegnato e dedicato ad Alessandro Sacco per il “20mo Oscar Campano “Pasquale D’Angelo” 2024” .
Appuntamento per tutti 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗘𝗗𝗜̀ 𝟮𝟵 𝗠𝗔𝗚𝗚𝗜𝗢 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 al ” Nathan 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗜”alle ore 20,00.
Via della Libertà 412, Villaricca, Italy
