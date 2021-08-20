CALCIO FEMMINILE – Rita Guarino inserita nella lista top 10 per il premio Uefa
Complimenti a @ritaguari, allenatrice della nostra Prima Squadra femminile dell’Inter, inserita nella top 10 del premio UEFA “Women’s coach of the year”
Lluís Cortés (Barcelona, now unattached)
Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden)
Emma Hayes (Chelsea)
Olivier Echouafni (Paris Saint-Germain, now unattached) – 24 points
Jens Scheuer (Bayern München) – 17 points
Rita Guarino (Juventus, now Internazionale Milano) – 10 points
= Anna Signeul (Finland) – 10 point
8 Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, now England) – 7 points
9 Gareth Taylor (Manchester City) – 5 points
10 Jorge Vilda (Spain) – 3 points
