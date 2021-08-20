CalcioCalcio FemminileNews

CALCIO FEMMINILE – Rita Guarino inserita nella lista top 10 per il premio Uefa

By Alessandro Sacco
Complimenti a @ritaguari, allenatrice della nostra Prima Squadra femminile dell’Inter, inserita nella top 10 del premio UEFA “Women’s coach of the year” 

Lluís Cortés (Barcelona, now unattached)

Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden)

Emma Hayes (Chelsea)

Olivier Echouafni (Paris Saint-Germain, now unattached) – 24 points

Jens Scheuer (Bayern München) – 17 points

Rita Guarino (Juventus, now Internazionale Milano) – 10 points
= Anna Signeul (Finland) – 10 point

8 Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, now England) – 7 points

9 Gareth Taylor (Manchester City) – 5 points

10 Jorge Vilda (Spain) – 3 points

