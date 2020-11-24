Il 27 dicembre del 2020, a Dubai, negli Emirati Arabi Uniti, andranno in scena i Globe Soccer Awards 2020. Tra i premi in palio quello della MIGLIOR SQUADRA DELL’ANNO.
I CANDIDATI
SIVIGLIA
REAL MADRID
PSG
LIVERPOOL
BAYERN MONACO
JUVENTUS
