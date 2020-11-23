Serie B: Il programma delle gare dall’11^ alla 17^ giornata

La Lega di Serie B, attraverso una nota ufficiale, ha reso noto il calendario con anticipi, posticipi e orari delle partita in programma dall’11a giornata fino alla 17esima. Questo il calendario.
11a GIORNATA DI ANDATA
Venerdì 11 dicembre 2020
ore 19.00 VENEZIA – MONZA
ore 21.00 CHIEVOVERONA – REGGINA
Sabato 12 dicembre 2020
ore 14.00 BRESCIA – SALERNITANA
ore 14.00 COSENZA – REGGIANA
ore 14.00 CREMONESE – ASCOLI
ore 14.00 LECCE – FROSINONE
ore 14.00 PISA – PORDENONE
ore 14.00 V. ENTELLA – EMPOLI
ore 16.00 PESCARA – L.R. VICENZA
ore 18.00 CITTADELLA – SPAL
12a GIORNATA DI ANDATA
Lunedì 14 dicembre 2020
ore 21.00 REGGINA – VENEZIA
Martedì 15 dicembre 2020
ore 18.30 REGGIANA – FROSINONE
ore 21.00 ASCOLI – COSENZA
ore 21.00 CITTADELLA – L.R. VICENZA
ore 21.00 EMPOLI – CREMONESE
ore 21.00 MONZA – V. ENTELLA
ore 21.00 PISA – PESCARA
ore 21.00 PORDENONE – BRESCIA
ore 21.00 SALERNITANA – LECCE
ore 21.00 SPAL – CHIEVOVERONA
13a GIORNATA DI ANDATA
Venerdì 18 dicembre 2020
ore 19.00 V. ENTELLA – PORDENONE
ore 21.00 FROSINONE – SALERNITANA
Sabato 19 dicembre 2020
ore 14.00 BRESCIA – REGGIANA
ore 14.00 CHIEVOVERONA – EMPOLI
ore 14.00 CREMONESE – COSENZA
ore 14.00 L.R. VICENZA – ASCOLI
ore 14.00 LECCE – PISA
ore 14.00 REGGINA – CITTADELLA
ore 16.00 PESCARA – MONZA
ore 18.00 VENEZIA – SPAL
14a GIORNATA DI ANDATA
Lunedì 21 dicembre 2020
ore 21.00 SALERNITANA – V. ENTELLA
Martedì 22 dicembre 2020
ore 19.00 CITTADELLA – FROSINONE
ore 19.00 COSENZA – VENEZIA
ore 19.00 L.R. VICENZA – REGGINA
ore 19.00 MONZA – ASCOLI
ore 19.00 PESCARA – BRESCIA
ore 19.00 PISA – CHIEVOVERONA
ore 19.00 PORDENONE – CREMONESE
ore 19.00 SPAL – LECCE
ore 21.00 EMPOLI – REGGIANA
15a GIORNATA DI ANDATA
Domenica 27 dicembre 2020
ore 12.30 REGGIANA – REGGINA
ore 15.00 ASCOLI – SPAL
ore 15.00 CHIEVOVERONA – CITTADELLA
ore 15.00 COSENZA – PISA
ore 15.00 FROSINONE – PORDENONE
ore 15.00 LECCE – L.R. VICENZA
ore 15.00 VENEZIA – SALERNITANA
ore 15.00 V. ENTELLA – PESCARA
ore 18.00 BRESCIA – EMPOLI
ore 21.00 CREMONESE – MONZA
16a GIORNATA DI ANDATA
Mercoledì 30 dicembre 2020
ore 16.00 CITTADELLA – LECCE
ore 16.00 REGGINA – CREMONESE
ore 18.30 EMPOLI – ASCOLI
ore 18.30 L.R. VICENZA – V. ENTELLA
ore 18.30 MONZA – SALERNITANA
ore 18.30 PESCARA – COSENZA
ore 18.30 PISA – FROSINONE
ore 18.30 SPAL – BRESCIA
ore 21.00 CHIEVOVERONA – VENEZIA
ore 21.00 PORDENONE – REGGIANA
17a GIORNATA DI ANDATA
Lunedì 4 gennaio 2021
ore 16.00 COSENZA – EMPOLI
ore 16.00 LECCE – MONZA
ore 18.30 ASCOLI – REGGINA
ore 18.30 CREMONESE – CHIEVOVERONA
ore 18.30 FROSINONE – SPAL
ore 18.30 REGGIANA – PESCARA
ore 18.30 SALERNITANA – PORDENONE
ore 18.30 VENEZIA – PISA
ore 21.00 BRESCIA – L.R. VICENZA
ore 21.00 V. ENTELLA – CITTADELLA
Fonte: alfredopedulla.com