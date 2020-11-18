NATIONS LEAGUE, Belgio-Danimarca 4-2
Dries Mertens schierato dal primo minuto
BELGIO-DANIMARCA 4-2
3′, Tielemans (Belgio), lascia partire un fendente all’angolo. Schmeichel battuto. 1-0.
17′, Older Wind (Danimarca) anticipa tutti di testa ed insacca. 1-1.
57′, Lukaku (Belgio), riceve in area da De Bruyne e segna con un rasoterra. 2-1.
69′, Thorgan Hazard crossa alto per Lukaku (Belgio). Che, di testa, gonfia la rete. 3-1.
86′, Autorete di Chadli (Belgio). 3-2.
87′, il subentrato Foket serve De Bruyne (Belgio). Che controlla e tira nell’angolo alto. 4-2.
BELGIO 3-4-3:
Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; De Bruyne, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Chadli; Mertens
Lukaku, Hazard.
DANIMARCA 4-3-3
Schmeichel; Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle; Eriksen, Hojbjerg, Delaney;Poulsen, Older Wind, Braithwaite.