UFFICIALE PREMIER LEAGUE – Si riparte il 17 Giugno con Manchester City-Arsenal
L'altro recupero del 17 Giugno è Aston Villa-Sheffiel United
La Premier League ripartirà il 17 Giugno con i recuperi di campionato Aston Villa-Sheffiel United e soprattutto Manchester City-Arsenal. Ecco il calendario delle tre giornate di campionato.
17 giugno
Aston Villa-Sheffield United
Manchester City-Arsenal
Giovedì 25 giugno
19:00 Burnley v Watford
19:00 Southampton v Arsenal
21:15 Chelsea v Man City
Sabato 27 giugno
13:30 Aston Villa v Wolves
Domenica 28 giugno
17:30 Watford v Southampton
Martedì 30 giugno
21:15 Brighton v Man Utd
Mercoledì 1 luglio
19:00 Arsenal v Norwich City
19:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
19:00 Everton v Leicester City
21:15 West Ham v Chelsea
Giovedì 2 luglio
19:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs
21:15 Man City v Liverpool
