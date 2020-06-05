CalcioNewsPremier League

UFFICIALE PREMIER LEAGUE – Si riparte il 17 Giugno con Manchester City-Arsenal

L'altro recupero del 17 Giugno è Aston Villa-Sheffiel United

By Alessandro Sacco
La Premier League ripartirà il 17 Giugno con i recuperi di campionato Aston Villa-Sheffiel United e soprattutto Manchester City-Arsenal. Ecco il calendario delle tre giornate di campionato.

17 giugno

Aston Villa-Sheffield United

Manchester City-Arsenal

Giovedì 25 giugno
19:00 Burnley v Watford
19:00 Southampton v Arsenal
21:15 Chelsea v Man City

Sabato 27 giugno
13:30 Aston Villa v Wolves

Domenica 28 giugno
17:30 Watford v Southampton

Martedì 30 giugno
21:15 Brighton v Man Utd

Mercoledì 1 luglio
19:00 Arsenal v Norwich City
19:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
19:00 Everton v Leicester City
21:15 West Ham v Chelsea

Giovedì 2 luglio
19:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs
21:15 Man City v Liverpool

Fonte: sport.sky.it

