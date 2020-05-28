CalcioNews

Il campionato australiano è pronto a ripartire per Luglio!

By Gianpaolo Volpicelli
Il campionato australiano è pronto a ripartire. Lo ha annunciato oggi il CEO della Federcalcio, James Johnson: gli allenamenti dovrebbero ricominciare a metà giugno, mentre le partite dovrebbero disputarsi da metà luglio in poi, a porte chiuse e in un numero limitato di stadi.

FONTE: TMW.com

